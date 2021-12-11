Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.71).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

