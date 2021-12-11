Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 176 ($2.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.30).

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 152.10 ($2.02) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

