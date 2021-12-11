Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.21) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNWH. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

LON RNWH opened at GBX 872 ($11.56) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 788.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 748.14. The stock has a market cap of £686.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.87. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

