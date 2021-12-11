Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

RLE opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 30.85 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.86.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.