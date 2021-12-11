Colliers Securities Comments on AstroNova, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstroNova in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.