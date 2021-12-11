Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Increased by Analyst

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

