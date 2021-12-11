Liberum Capital Raises Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target to GBX 140

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 134 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.86) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.92) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.76).

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 121 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.67. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar acquired 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,984.82).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

