Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,325 ($17.57) to GBX 1,610 ($21.35) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,567.99 ($20.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,207.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.44.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.90), for a total value of £10,480,000 ($13,897,361.09).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

