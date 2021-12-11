Liberum Capital Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,065

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($20.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,550.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,792.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20).

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

