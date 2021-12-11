Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.11. The firm has a market cap of £169.69 million and a PE ratio of 20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £11,673.24 ($15,479.70).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

