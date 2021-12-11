Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

