Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

