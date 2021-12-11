Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,200 shares of company stock worth $632,152.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $5,389,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOAN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. JOANN has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

