Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

ABT stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

