Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$135.00 at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEQ. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

MEQ stock opened at C$120.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.63. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.