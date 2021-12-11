Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.50. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.