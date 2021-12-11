Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.50. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

