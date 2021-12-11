Analyzing Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) & Its Competitors

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -1.04 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 26.42

Recruiter.com Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Recruiter.com Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group Competitors 332 1450 2350 76 2.52

Recruiter.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89% Recruiter.com Group Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Summary

Recruiter.com Group peers beat Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.