Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

