Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.
Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.