FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11,561.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.77. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $93,346,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $56,983,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

