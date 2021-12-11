Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $16.41 on Friday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

