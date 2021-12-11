Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report sales of $643.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $675.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,374,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

