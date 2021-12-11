$348.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report $348.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.60 million and the highest is $367.20 million. Hexcel reported sales of $295.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 33.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 22.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

