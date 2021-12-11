FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$42.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$24.08 and a 12-month high of C$49.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

