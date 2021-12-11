Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 15,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.