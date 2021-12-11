Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Volkswagen stock opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

