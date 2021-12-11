Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($126.97).

RHM opened at €81.72 ($91.82) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a one year high of €93.80 ($105.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

