Berenberg Bank Boosts YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target to GBX 1,640

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.89) to GBX 1,640 ($21.75) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YOU. Liberum Capital cut shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.29) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON YOU opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.62) on Thursday. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 900.60 ($11.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,590 ($21.08). The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.86.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

