LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($80.34).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €52.68 ($59.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.28. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €53.68 ($60.31) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($75.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

