UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.09 ($37.18).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.86 ($31.30) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.