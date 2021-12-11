Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE DXT opened at C$8.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.59 million and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

