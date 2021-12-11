Fundamental Research Trims Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Target Price to C$0.98

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its price objective reduced by Fundamental Research from C$1.13 to C$0.98 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trading at a 47% Discount – FINAL REPORT” and dated November 30, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of TSE DN opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$36.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

