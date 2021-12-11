Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAV. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

