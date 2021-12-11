Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$6.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

