William Blair Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

KFY stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

