Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to post $354.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.99 million and the lowest is $351.27 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $20.31 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

