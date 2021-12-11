Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

AOT opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$413.24 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.21.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.