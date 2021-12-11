Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

TPH opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

