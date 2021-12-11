Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
TPH opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
