Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

