HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €51.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €51.50 ($57.87) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.56.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

