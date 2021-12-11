Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.81. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

