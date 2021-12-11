Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €63.00 ($70.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.40. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a fifty-two week high of €72.90 ($81.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.