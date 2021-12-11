Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 66523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.