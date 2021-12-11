Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RDUS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

