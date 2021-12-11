Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
Shares of IVR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
