Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.