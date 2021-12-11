Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LABP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

LABP opened at $5.69 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 185,197 shares of company stock worth $1,187,035 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.