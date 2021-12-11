Comerica Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Comerica by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

