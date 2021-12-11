Novo Nordisk A/S Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

