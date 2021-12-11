Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $49.04 on Friday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

