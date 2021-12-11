Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sanofi’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

