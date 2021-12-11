Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$85.00 Price Target for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.63.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$86.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.47. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$59.45 and a 1 year high of C$91.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.